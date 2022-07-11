Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $55,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

