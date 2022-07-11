Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 28,401 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 139,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.