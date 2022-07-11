New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $57,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $284.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.41. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

