Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 80.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Moody’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 50,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $284.13 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

