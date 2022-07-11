New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $52,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

