General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of General Motors worth $69,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

