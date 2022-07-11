New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,864 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $78,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.