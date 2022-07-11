New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 24,649 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 890.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

