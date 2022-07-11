Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.