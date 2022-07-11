Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises 11.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.78% of Axos Financial worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,546,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,563,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AX stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

