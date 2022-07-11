PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

