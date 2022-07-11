McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 94 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

