Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $296.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.46.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

