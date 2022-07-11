Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

ATVI stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

