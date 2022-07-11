Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,716 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $114.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.