Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.61. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

