Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.