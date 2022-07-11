Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,183 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

