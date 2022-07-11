Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

