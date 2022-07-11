Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

META opened at $170.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.