ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,027 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.