Eukles Asset Management Has $737,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

