Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

