Eukles Asset Management Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $109.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $85.73 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.