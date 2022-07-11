DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is Shearwater Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises approximately 11.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of DocuSign worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -147.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

