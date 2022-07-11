Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $21.09 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,085,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

