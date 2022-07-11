Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 9,164 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

