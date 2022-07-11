Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.