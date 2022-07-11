Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 5,661 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

