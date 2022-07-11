Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 237 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $312.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.