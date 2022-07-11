5,345 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.27 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

In other news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

