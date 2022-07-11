Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,214 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone worth $108,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.