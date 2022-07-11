Potomac Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares during the period. Enzo Biochem makes up 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 178,100 shares of company stock valued at $392,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

