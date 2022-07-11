Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) is Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Potomac Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the period. Tile Shop accounts for about 2.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Tile Shop worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

