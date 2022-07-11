Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141,000 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 282.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Benefitfocus makes up about 2.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Benefitfocus worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

