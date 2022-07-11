Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Evolus comprises about 1.3% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Evolus by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $754,578.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. Evolus’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

