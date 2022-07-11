Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Allot Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Allot Communications Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

