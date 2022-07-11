VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. VITE has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VITE has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00068571 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,431,711 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

