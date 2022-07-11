Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,508.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

