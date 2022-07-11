Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 11,293 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH opened at $7.61 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.69 million, a PE ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

