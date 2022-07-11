Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 54.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.