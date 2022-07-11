Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,573 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

