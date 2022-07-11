Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $229.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.81 and a 12 month high of $245.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

