Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SB. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $2,250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

SB opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

