Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

ARCO stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

