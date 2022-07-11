Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $66,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $207.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

