Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 5,034 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 59.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

