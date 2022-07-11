Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 695,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 828,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

