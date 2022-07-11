Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $14,854,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 354,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,373 shares of company stock worth $569,461. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.