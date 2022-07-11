Keel Point LLC Has $336,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

SPGI stock opened at $352.48 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

